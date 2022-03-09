Detroit Brawl boxing series announces April fight night

The Detroit News

The Detroit Brawl is back again.

Salita Promotions on April 2 will continue the fight series at Dearborn’s Ford Community and Performing Arts Center with a main event that features Detroit lightweight contender Erick De Leon, a former Kronk fighter under legendary trainer Emanuel Steward, facing Juan Jose Martinez of Mexico City.

De Leon (19-0-1, 11 KOs) will be making his first appearance since 2019. He won five of his last six fights (with one draw) before injuries and the pandemic put him on the shelf for what will be a 3-year hiatus when he makes his return in April.

“It feels great being the main event, knowing all my fans will be there cheering me on,” De Leon said in a press release. “I’m very excited to be coming back. The time off will not stop me from getting a world title for the city of Detroit.”

Detroit Brawl’s last event was this past Saturday, marking the second one this year following a January event.

“I look forward to another exciting Detroit Brawl event that will feature local, national and international world-class talent,” Dmitriy Salita said. “Detroit is America’s greatest comeback city, and in due time, I have confidence that this series will produce elite world champions from home and abroad.”

Several fighters are scheduled for the supporting bouts, although not all of their opponents have been decided. Russian amateur Timur Kerefov (12-0, 6 KOs), who fights out of Detroit, will take on Cleotis Pendarivs, a 35-year-old Californian southpaw that has fought for a world title in his 21-9 career but lost four of his last five.

WBC No. 9 IBF No. 15 and WBO No. 14 Ali Izmailov looks to come one step closer in his fight (opponent TBD). Like Kerefov, Izmailov (7-0, 5 KOs) is also Russian but fights out of Detroit. He is trained by two-time world champion John David Jackson, who also trains Claressa Shields and has worked with fighters such as Kimbo Slice, Bernard Hopkins, and Shane Mosley.

Izmailov last fought on Jan. 7, picking up a fourth-round TKO victory over Israel Duffus.

Rounding out the fighters announced Wednesday is Grand Rapids-based Joshua Pagan, who won the 2021 USA national champions and has three state Golden Gloves titles under his belt.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $40 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Box Office (313.943.2354) at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn on the day of the event.