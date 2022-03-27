Ann Arbor's Bates, Okemos' Hubbell skate to medals at world championships

The Detroit News

The United States won three medals on the final day of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France, including a silver medal by Okemos native Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and a bronze medal by Ann Arbor's Evan Bates and Madison Chock in the ice dance competition.

Vincent Zhou took the bronze medal in the men’s event after helping the Americans win team silver at the Beijing Games – a medal that could be elevated to gold pending a Russian doping investigation.

Hubbell and Donohue, the four-time world medalists, earned 132.67 points in their free dance for 222.39 total points, both international bests.

“It’s amazing to be able to finish our career with a personal best and a silver medal,” Donohue said at usfigureskating.org. “We’re honored to have this experience. Not many athletes get to retire the way they want to and we’re getting to leave with a great love for the sport.”

Bates and Chock picked up their third career world medal behind a 129.32-point free dance for 216.83 total points. They became the first ice dance team to return to the world podium after a six-year gap.

“That was our best performance of the entire season,” Chock said at usfigureskating.org. “It’s incredible to finish the season with two amazing performance that we’re super proud of. We couldn’t be happier.”

On Friday, Bates was elected as the ice dance member of the ISU Athletes Commission by a 32-2 vote. The commission aims to ensure that the views of athletes are better represented.

Bates, who earned the silver medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games as part of the team event, was elected by a vote of competitors competing at the worlds.

Bates skated in his ninth world championships, where he has earned a pair of medals. In his senior international career, Bates has 11 ISU championship medals, and 15 Grand Prix medals.