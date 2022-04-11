WNBA Draft: MSU's Clouden selected by Connecticut, UM's Hillmon to Atlanta

There had been growing buzz regarding Michigan State guard Nia Clouden in WNBA circles in recent days, while Michigan forward Naz Hillmon consistently had been held in high regard after lifting her program to new heights.

Clouden, who ended her MSU career second in career scoring with 1,882 points, was the No. 12 overall selection in the WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun on Monday in New York. She was the final pick of the first round.

Hillmon's name was called shortly after in the second round, No. 15 overall by Atlanta. She is the highest draft pick from Michigan since Tabitha Pool was selected 23rd overall in 2005.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, was the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta during the three-round draft in New York.

The 5-foot-8 Clouden earned honorable mention WBCA All-American honors last season. She averaged 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. She started all 117 games she played for the Spartans.

“Her ability to play the 1 or the 2, the ability to run the pick-and-roll and knock down shots, her 3-point shooting getting better every year,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said recently during a conference call with reporters. “And also her ability to get to the free throw line. That's something that can really translate.”

Clouden said Monday her strength is her versatility.

“And being an offensive player who can score at three levels, shoot the 3, hit the mid-range and get to the basket,” Clouden said during a television interview.

She was asked what she will add to Connecticut's team.

“A competitor, somebody who’s ready to work hard and somebody who just wants to work and learn and improve,” she said.

Hillmon, who helped lift Michigan women’s basketball to new heights, leaving her mark with several career records and leading the team to deep NCAA Tournament runs the last two seasons, is now embarking on her latest journey.

But many thought she would be a first-round selection. Lobo had mentioned the knock on Hillmon is her lack of size but said she made up for that with her tenacity, especially as a rebounder.

“Naz is one of my favorite college players to watch,” Lobo said. “I love her motor. It's relentless. She works hard all of the time. It doesn't matter what the score is, if her team is up or her team is down. If she's on the court, she is always playing one way, and that's hard.”

Hillmon, a 6-2 forward, became the Michigan program’s first All-American last season. She was the Big Ten’s Player of the Year in 2021 and leaves Ann Arbor as the first player at Michigan, male or female, to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

She holds the program record for rebounds (1,063) and her 52 double-doubles also is a record. Hillmon’s 2,185 points ranks second in program history behind Katelynn Flaherty’s 2,776 (2015-2018).

“A lot of what has to do with (double-doubles) is my motor and my ability to crash on the glass and really do everything and anything I can to help my teammates,” Hillmon said on ESPN after her selection.

She became a full-time starter her second season (2019-2020) and Hillmon started all but one of Michigan’s 86 games the last year years. During her career she had 2,185 points and 1,063 rebounds and helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and then the Elite 8 this year.

Now, her focus will be on making the Atlanta roster.

“I’m gonna do what I do best and that’s my motor, getting up and down the floor, grabbing rebounds and doing the little things that I can to make sure that I’m putting out something you can’t teach, and that’s that energy and intensity,” Hillmon said.

