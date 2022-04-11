Northwood Esports becomes first team to qualify for 2022 world championships

The Detroit News

The 2022 spring Esports world championships are just a few weeks away, and Northwood University's team is resting easy knowing that it was the first team to punch its ticket.

Northwood on March 31 won the Collegiate Rocket League North American championship with a 4-3 win over Columbia College in the grand finals, which took place virtually. The world championships will assemble the world's greatest Rocket League players in Dallas from June 3-5.

"The future of the program looks bright and will continue to thrive on a national stage," Northwood esports coach Cody Elsen said.

Northwood also won the Collegiate Valorant National Championship on April 4, beating University of Ottawa, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Seneca College and James Madison University.

The Northwood Esports team rosters 84 students and finished its regular season with a 13-2 record before going on to win the Eastern Conference championship, as well as the North American and Collegiate Valorant championships.