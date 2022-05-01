MORE SPORTS

USFL's Michigan Panthers blank Pittsburgh Maulers for first victory

Daren Tomhave
The Detroit News
The Michigan Panthers notched their first victory of the season Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers, 24-0, in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Panthers built a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back in improving to 1-2 in the USFL season.

Michigan Panthers running back Stevie Scott III (25), shown here earlier in the season, rushed for a touchdown on Sunday.

Running back Stevie Scott (6 yards) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (1 yard) rushed for early touchdowns, with the Panthers adding two-point conversions after each.

Reggie Corbin added a 4-yard score in the fourth quarter, with former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson running in the two-point conversion.

Corbin finished with 133 yards on 20 carries (6.6 yards per carry), while Scott added 54 on 13 carries (4.2 average). Patterson and Lynch were a combined 11-of-25 passing for 72 yards.

The Panthers defense held the Maulers (0-3) to just 238 yards from scrimmage.

