USFL's Michigan Panthers blank Pittsburgh Maulers for first victory

The Michigan Panthers notched their first victory of the season Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers, 24-0, in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Panthers built a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back in improving to 1-2 in the USFL season.

Running back Stevie Scott (6 yards) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (1 yard) rushed for early touchdowns, with the Panthers adding two-point conversions after each.

Reggie Corbin added a 4-yard score in the fourth quarter, with former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson running in the two-point conversion.

Corbin finished with 133 yards on 20 carries (6.6 yards per carry), while Scott added 54 on 13 carries (4.2 average). Patterson and Lynch were a combined 11-of-25 passing for 72 yards.

The Panthers defense held the Maulers (0-3) to just 238 yards from scrimmage.