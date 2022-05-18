Detroit City FC settle for 1-1 draw against Miami FC

Detroit News

Detroit City FC's Antoine Hoppenot scored at the 22-minute mark of the first half but Miami FC rallied with a goal by Adonijah Reid five minutes into stoppage time for a 1-1 tie at FIU Stadium in Miami on Wednesday night.

Le Rouge scored first for the eighth time this season with Hoppenot taking a pass from Pato Botello Fax for Hoppenot's fourth goal of the year.

Hoppenot scored again in the 57th minute from Botello Fox but the play was offside.

Miami led in the shot department with 17 and six on target. Detroit only had 11 shots in comparison and just a pair on frame.

Miami also had a slight lead in possession through 90 minutes, controlling 54% of the play.

Detroit does remain unbeaten under Trevor James while netting the first tally, moving to 36-3-0 since 2019.

DCFC (6-3-2) will return home to face Atlanta United 2 on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck at 7:30 p.m.