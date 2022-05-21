Michigan Panthers fall to 1-5 with loss to Birmingham Stallions

Detroit News staff

The Birmingham Stallions scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns Saturday night to turn a close game into a 33-17 victory in a United States Football League game at Birmingham, Alabama.

J'Mar Smith (12-for-25, 135 yards) gave Birmingham (6-0) its first lead at 10-3 with a 30-yard TD pass to Osirus Mitchell with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

Shea Patterson (Michigan Wolverines) tied the score with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down with 4:15 left in the half, but Brandon Aubrey gave the Stallions a 13-10 halftime lead with a 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left.

Smith's second TD pass of the game, a 6-yard toss to Tony Brooks-James with 8:51 left in the third quarter, stretched the lead to 19-10.

The Panthers (1-5) cut the lead to 19-17 when Patterson threw a 14-yard TD pass to Devin Ross with 1:36 left in the third quarter, but Birmingham put the game away with a 28-yard touchdown run by Bo Scarbrough and a 1-yard run by Alex McGough.

Patterson finished 24-for-35 for 209 yards. Reggie Corbin carried 16 times for 71 yards. Lance Lenoir Jr. caught nine passes for 82 yards.

The Panthers will play next at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28, against the New Orleans Breakers. The game will be televised on FS1.