Wayne State's men's tennis team to play in first-ever national finals

The Detroit News

Wayne State's men's tennis team is playing for the Division II national championship.

The Warriors scored a stunning comeback victory over top-seeded Columbus State, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Wayne State, seeded fourth, will face third-seeded Barry for the national title on Sunday at noon.

Niklas Karcz won the deciding match at No. 3 singles, outlasting Tommaso Schold in a third-set tiebreaker, 7-3, for the victory.

Karcz trailed, 1-4, in the final set, and was on the brink, falling behind, 3-5, but held serve and got a service break to tie it at 5-5.

Karcz got it to a tiebreaker and jumped to a 4-1 advantage before closing out the match.

Wayne State fell into an early hole after losing two of the three doubles matches, giving Columbus State a point.

Luke Laws won at No. 6 singles to even the score at 1-1, but Columbus State won at No. 2 singles to move ahead.

At No. 1 singles, Dom Spicer, ranked No. 30, upset No. 1 seed Alvaro Regaldo, 6-4, 6-4, to even things at 2-2.

Daniel Grey won at No. 4, but Columbus State won at No. 5, to level the match at 3-3. With Karcz as the deciding match, things went down to the wire, with everything on the line.

Karcz delivered, sending the Warriors to their first-ever national finals.