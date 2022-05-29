Panthers (1-6) lose in overtime following back-and-forth fourth quarter

Detroit News staff

Taylor Bertolet kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1 second left in regulation, then Kyle Sloter hit Anthony Jones for an overtime two-point conversion and ran for a second conversion to give the New Orleans Breakers a 31-27 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

The OT followed a wild fourth quarter that featured three lead changes.

Michigan took the lead for the first time since the second quarter when Stevie Scott III scored on a 1-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, then Josh Love found Lance Lenoir Jr. with the two-point conversion, giving the Panthers a 20-17 lead.

Sloter hit Jones for a 33-yard TD on New Orleans' ensuing possession, putting the Breakers (5-2) back in front 24-20.

Cameron Scarlett gave Michigan (1-6) a 27-24 lead when he carried in from a yard out with 9:28 to play.

Michigan's two OT attempts fell short as Love was stopped on a rushing attempt and threw an incomplete pass on the second try.

Love completed 17-of-36 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and Reggie Corbin carried 13 times for 108 yards for Michigan.