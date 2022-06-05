MORE SPORTS

Michigan Panthers can't stop Philadelphia Stars after halftime, fall 46-24

The Detroit News
The Michigan Panthers had no answer for Case Cookus on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Stars quarterback threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, dealing the Panthers a 46-24 loss in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Stars (5-3) scored on its first four possession after halftime to break the game open, including a 79-yard touchdown run from Cookus to make it 46-18 in the fourth quarter.

Cookus added touchdown passes of 20, nine, five and 51 yards.

Paxton Lynch was 27-for-40 for 251 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Panthers (1-7). La'Michael Pettway had seven catches for 97 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown grab which, after a 2-point conversion, pulled Michigan within 21-18 at halftime.

