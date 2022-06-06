Northwood Esports wins Rocket League world championship

By Richard Silva

The Detroit News

After sweeping Stockton (New Jersey) University in the grand finals of the Rocket League world championship on Sunday in Dallas, the Northwood University Esports team has completed the grand slam of College Rocket League events this year.

Before winning Sunday, Northwood had previously claimed victory at the Collegiate Rocket League Summer Series Championship, the Collegiate Rocket League National Championship and the Collegiate Rocket League North American Championship in 2022.

Northwood’s success isn’t just limited to this year, however, as it has won four national titles, 20 tournament championships and 31 league/conference championships since fall 2020.

“This victory is something these students will remember for the rest of their lives,” Northwood coach Cody Elsen said in a statement from the university. “I am so very proud of the hard work and determination that they showed.

“What an unbelievable moment for Northwood University.”

The school’s team includes captain Hunter Woitas, Stephen Hoelbinger and Alexander Che.

In addition to Rocket League, Northwood also features Esports teams competing in League of Legends, Overwatch, Apex Legends and Fortnite, among other games.

rsilva@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Rich_Silva18