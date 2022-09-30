Ring Magazine 'decision remains the same'; Flint boxer Claressa Shields stripped of title

Well, that's that, apparently.

One day after Flint boxer Claressa Shields was blindsided by a report from Ring Magazine that she would be stripped of her 154-pound Ring belt, Shields' manager Mark Taffet on Friday told The Detroit News that Ring Magazine confirmed the decision and said that it would not be reversed.

The report from Ring Magazine Thursday said "(Shields) has not fought at 154 pounds for over 18 months and has no apparent plans to return to the weight any time soon. Therefore, she was stripped from her Ring belt..."

Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) declared on social media that she had done no such vacating. Taffet confirmed that Shields' entire camp was caught off guard by the report. Taffet told The News he would seek further clarity from Ring, which he got Friday — and it wasn't what he'd hoped.

"They recognized that they should have communicated with Claressa and I earlier in the process and expressed their apologies for that," Taffet told The News.

"They said their rules do not allow a fighter to hold a Ring belt in two weight divisions (while being) inactive in one of those divisions for 18 months...so we remain the Ring belt champion at 160."

Shields, 27, is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and the fastest fighter ever — male or female — to become a world champion in three weight divisions. She defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at 154 pounds in Flint in March 2021 to become the undisputed world champion by winning the IBF, WBA and inaugural Ring light middleweight titles.

As of Friday, it has been 18 months and 25 days since Shields last fought at 154 pounds.

In pursuit of both a career in mixed martial arts and becoming the undisputed world champion at middleweight (160 pounds), which she can earn in the main event an Oct. 15 card over arch-rival Savannah Marshall, Shields in late 2021 vacated all of her belts at 154 pounds — except the Ring title, which was stripped from her Thursday.

Shields owns every belt at middleweight — including The Ring title — besides the WBO belt, which she can capture from Marshall in BOXXER: LEGACY - Shields vs. Marshall at the O2 in London. If Shields defeats Marshall, she'll become the undisputed world champion at 160 pounds for a second time.

Shields had previously become the undisputed world champion at middleweight when she defeated Christina Hammer in April 2019.

"Claressa will focus her energy on Savannah Marshall and making more history on October 15 by becoming a three-time undisputed world champion, and then will continue to make history in every fight as the greatest female fighter of all time."

Shields has previously said that she plans to return to MMA, where she has a 1-1 record, at the Professional Fighters League Finals in November. It's unclear if her next steps include returning to 154 pounds.

Shields has already been the undisputed champion at that weight, and while she's currently making a run at the undisputed middleweight title for a second time, her rivalry with Marshall might factor into her desire to double back on that accomplishment. Marshall handed Shields the only loss of her 65-fight amateur career at the 2012 AIBA Women's World Championships.

Still, Shields currently seems open to returning to 154 pounds.

"Honestly of course one fight at a time," Shields posted to Twitter Thursday night," but after I beat Marshall I have no problem going back to 154 and giving all the new champs smoke..."

Shields is currently the 160-pound WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and Ring champion. She has held 12 belts across three weight classes, 154, 160 and 168 pounds.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi