'It's unbelievable': Ryan Corby repeats as winner of Detroit Free Press Marathon

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Ryan Corby of Novi, last year's winner of the Detroit Free Press Marathon, repeated on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 28 seconds.

“It feels great, it was an unbelievable surprise to win last year, I was grateful for it," Corby said. "To win once is an amazing feeling, to come back and win back-to-back two years in a row, it’s unbelievable.” Corby said. “I’m really humbled by it and really grateful for running here.”

The weather was typical for a mid-October morning in downtown Detroit: cold, a little windy, yet it was almost perfect weather for the marathon.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon went back to its international route after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing back the marathon’s charm of being a two-country event. Runners cross through American-Canadian borders through the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

“I like it a lot, I love the international aspect, as tough as it to have a bridge and a tunnel as a hill, I love going through Canada and back, I think it’s the most unique marathon,” Corby said.

The three-day event also saw the return of many other events surrounding the weekend, such as 13.1-mile international marathon that took place at the same time as the full 26.2-mile event.

The marathon featured other changes in the course layout, such as the addition of Eastern Market into the course, the removal of Belle Isle from the course due to feedback from those who have run in the marathon, and a new finish line on Woodward Avenue that leads runners to a new finish area in Campus Martius.

Corby said Belle Isle was a pretty tough point in last year's course, it was quiet and windy, which is what may have led to the changes to make it more accessible for those who aren’t as experienced in marathon running. But Corby did praise the new layout that went with the return of the international route.

“I think they did an awesome job with picking all the different neighborhoods to run through in Detroit, hitting Eastern Market to Indian Village and back. I really enjoyed the course,” Corby said.

Woodward Avenue seemed to be a fitting place for a marathon in Detroit to end, and those who had completed either the half-marathon or the full one found the Campus Martius area a good place to take photos, enjoy food, and celebrate with friends and family who saw their loved ones complete.

The women’s full marathon winner was first-time Detroit marathon runner Mary Beasley, who lives in California but is originally from Nigeria.

Beasley said she googled the temperature in Michigan, which said that it would be 60 degrees Sunday, but when the marathon started at 7 a.m. the temperature was close to 40 degrees.

While Corby looked fine after finishing, Beasley needed a few minutes to catch her breath after finishing with a time of 2:42:25, dousing herself with multiple bottles of water before taking pictures with her $6,000 check.

“It was a good course, there was a lot of turning and turning … from the way to Canada and I had fun through the tunnel, but there was a lot of turning,” Beasley said.

Beasley said this marathon was different due to the Canadian aspect, as she loved running on the bridge, which is high praise from someone who has experience in running marathons like Boston and Vancouver, but who hasn’t tried the one here in Detroit until now. And since this is her first time, she said she would come back and run again next year.