Detroit awarded 2023 USA Boxing extravaganza, set for March

Detroit — The city of Detroit, home to such legendary fighters as Joe Louis and Thomas "Hitman" Hearns, is getting set to host a major boxing tournament in 2023.

Detroit on Wednesday was awarded the 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifier, which is scheduled for March 18-25, and will feature more than 1,000 boxes, ages 8 to 40, competing at Huntington Place, the old Cobo Hall.

The tournament will be the second qualifier for the 2024 U.S. Team Trials.

The Detroit Sports Commission bid on the event.

"Detroit has an extremely proud boxing history," Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said in a statement Wednesday. "We are incredibly excited and honored to host the 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifier, bringing more than 1,000 boxers from across the nation to Detroit.

"This prestigious event will bring our community a sense of nostalgia and pride."

Said Michael Campbell, USA Boxing events and operations manager, also in a statement: "The entire USA Boxing staff embraced the opportunity to host a National Qualifying event in an iconic city like Detroit that is on the move and a rising center of tech and mobility and a city that celebrates boxing and its proud local history."

Cobo had a long and storied history of hosting big-time boxing, with Hearns fighting — and winning — there eight times, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s. The old Olympia Stadium also was a significant boxing venue over the years.

Michigan continues to be home to some of the elite boxers of the day, including Detroit's Tony Harrison (29-3-1) and Flint's Claressa Shields (13-0), a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Additional details, including about the schedule and registration, will be announced early in 2023.

