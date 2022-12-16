Flint boxer Claressa Shields named ESPN.com's women's fighter of the year

How good has 2022 been to Claressa Shields? She won another title Friday — and the last time she fought was two months ago.

Shields (13-0-0, 2 KOs), a 27-year-old Flint native who in October became the undisputed middleweight champion for a second time — earning her third undisputed title overall — was named ESPN.com's women's fighter of the year.

Shields, who ranks as ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, defeated longtime arch-rival Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision at The O2 arena in London on Oct. 15. In doing so, she avenged the only loss of her 67-fight pro and amateur career. Shields had previously lost to Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) during their amateur days at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Championship.

Shields-Marshall was also named runner-up for ESPN's women's fight of the year behind Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on April 30. In February, Shields topped previously undefeated super welterweight Ema Kozin (22-1-1, 12 KOs).

38-year-old fighter Natasha Jonas, who won three titles (WBO junior-middleweight, WBC super middleweight and IBF light middleweight) in three fights this past year, finished as runner-up for female fighter of the year. Shields on Thursday was quoted by Sky Sports saying she wants to fight Jonas "early next year."

In an exclusive Q&A with The Detroit News following her victory over Marshall, Shields posited that her best boxing is still in front of her.

"It’s a lot out there and I’m not turning away from no challenges against anybody. So yeah, I still got eight more years left in the game, and I wanna try to get as close to 50-0 as I can," Shields said.

ESPN, it appears, would agree. The publication stated Shields' demonstration of a "more refined fighter who is just hitting her prime. ... And in a year where women in boxing started to grab more headlines, Shields again became the top fighter of them all," ESPN explained.

