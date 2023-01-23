USFL plans announcement at Ford Field; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to attend

Detroit — The United States Football League, which is set to launch its second season in April, is holding a press conference Thursday at Ford Field, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will be in attendance.

The subject of the "special announcement," as dubbed by the USFL, wasn't disclosed. But, the News previously reported the USFL was zeroing in on Metro Detroit for one of its hubs, and had considered Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium and Ford Field. EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee confirmed to The News on Monday that USFL games will not be coming to the Eagles' home stadium.

The USFL played all of its regular-season games in Birmingham, Alabama, during its inaugural season, 2022, to save money, but had said it planned to move into each of the city's markets by 2023. Instead, it announced plans for a slower branch-off, with multiple hub cities set to host teams in 2023.

Birmingham will continue to host games in 2023, as will Memphis, Tennessee, which was awarded a franchise and a hub in November amid a public announcement that featured the mayor. A third hub was reported to possibly be between Detroit and Philadelphia.

The Michigan Panthers were a revival of the team that was part of the old USFL in the 1980s, playing at the Pontiac Silverdome and winning the championship in 1983. This latest USFL is not affiliated with the old USFL, though the use of the Panthers was a boon for the new league. It was a league leader in merchandise sales and social-media reach. The Panthers are coached by former NFL coach Jeff Fisher, and finished 2-8 in 2022, after using the first overall draft pick on former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

The USFL is the latest attempt at reviving professional spring football, and already has outlasted multiple recent competitors, including the AAF (2019) and XFL (2020), neither which made it through a full first season. The XFL, since sold by Vince McMahon to a group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is planning to play again in 2023.

The USFL largely mirrors NFL rules, and rosters in 2022 featured mostly players recently out of college. Each team, all owned by the league, has a 40-man roster and a 10-man practice squad, all made up mostly of players passed over in recent NFL drafts, or players who have played in the NFL and are trying to revive their careers.

The News reached out Monday morning to officials with the USFL, Detroit Lions and city of Detroit. The USFL and Lions declined further comment. The city of Detroit confirmed Duggan will be in attendance, but declined further comment.

The announcement set for Thursday at Ford Field — with a football capacity of 65,000 — will feature Duggan as well as Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks. Fox is a majority owner of the USFL. Fox Sports and NBC broadcast games in 2022. The league averaged more than 715,000 television viewers for its games in 2022, with more than 1.5 million watching the championship game between Birmingham and Philadelphia, held in Canton, Ohio. The championship game also sold about 20,000 tickets.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984