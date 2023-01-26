What they're saying about the USFL's return to Metro Detroit

The Michigan Panthers are officially returning to Metro Detroit, with the USFL holding a news conference Thursday at Ford Field to make the announcement.

The Panthers will play their games at Ford Field, which will serve as one of four USFL hubs. They'll be joined by the Philadelphia Stars, who played the Panthers in the old USFL's inaugural championship game in 1983, when Michigan played its home games at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Panthers open the 2023 season on April 30. The time and opponent are yet to be determined.

Here is what people are saying about the USFL coming to Ford Field, from a news release announcing the move.

▶ Daryl Johnston, USFL executive vice president of football operations: “We’re back! With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud to be part of the revitalization of downtown Detroit, and we’re excited about turning up the Motown music and firing up a fan base for professional spring football in Michigan.”

Johnston talked to Tony Paul of The Detroit News about the move to Ford Field for a story that can be found here.

▶ Detroit mayor Mike Duggan: “Today’s announcement that the Michigan Panthers are coming home to play at Ford Field builds on Detroit's momentum as a sports and tourism destination. This means we now will have five major sports teams all playing downtown. We welcome the Michigan Panthers and USFL fans to our city and look forward to the increased foot traffic these games will generate for our downtown businesses and restaurants."

▶ Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit: “Detroit is the city of champions, and Visit Detroit, and the Detroit Sports Commission are excited to welcome the Michigan Panthers back to the city. Having the USFL in the city will further enhance Detroit’s momentum and highlight the incredible cultural vibrancy our region offers visitors and residents alike.”

