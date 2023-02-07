USFL's Michigan Panthers set schedule; Ford Field doubleheader April 30

Detroit — Baseball has the history of Sunday doubleheaders.

But the USFL — the second-year pro spring football league — will kick off its presence in Detroit with a Sunday twin bill, according to the finalized schedules being publicly released throughout the day Tuesday.

Both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play games Sunday, April 30, at Ford Field, with Philadelphia hosting Pittsburgh at noon, and then Michigan hosting New Jersey at 4 p.m.

"I can't wait. The schedule just came out," said Michigan Panthers running back Reggie Corbin, a former standout at Illinois who's moving back to Big Ten country. "I'm a little hyped up.

"It will be nice just to have the Michigan fans on my side, instead of them yelling at me."

The Panthers will play five home games in 2023, including Memphis on Saturday, May 6 (7:30), Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13 (12:30), Birmingham on Saturday, May 20 (4), and Philadelphia on Sunday, June 18 (7).

Michigan's road games will be vs. Houston in Memphis on Sunday, April 16 (noon), vs. Philadelphia in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday, April 23 (7), vs. New Jersey in Canton on Saturday, May 28 (5:30), vs. New Orleans in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, June 4 (4), and vs. Pittsburgh in Canton on Saturday, June 10 (noon).

The Philadelphia Stars' schedule is set to be released Tuesday afternoon, but league officials say they will play four home games at Ford Field, not including the regular-season finale when the Panthers and Stars play each other. That means Ford Field will host nine USFL games in 2023.

It's not yet clear if one ticket or two will be required on dates when the Panthers and Stars are both playing different opponents on the same day at Ford Field, like April 30.

The Panthers and Stars are playing in Canton, Ohio, on April 23, because Ford Field is hosting the Luke Combs concert the night before, April 22.

"I just can't wait, man, honestly," said Corbin, "just to be able to be in that atmosphere and get things rolling."

Ticket details can be found at theUSFL.com. Prices are expected to be in the $10 to $20 range, with children younger than 15 getting in free with a ticketed adult. Ford Field, not the USFL, will control concession and parking prices.

The USFL played its inaugural regular season in 2022 entirely in Birmingham; in 2023, it's in four hubs: Detroit, Birmingham, Memphis and Canton. The semifinals and championship, set for July, will be in Canton.

The 2023 USFL Draft is set for later this month, with the Panthers, coming off a 2-8 season, having the first overall pick. Training camp will be in March, with the Panthers working out at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium. Rosters for the eight USFL teams will have 40 players, with 10 more on the practice squads.

Much of the rosters are made up of players just out of college who were passed over in the NFL Draft, or older players trying to get one more look from the NFL. The USFL landed more than a dozen players on NFL 53-man rosters in 2022, and last year's USFL MVP, KaVontae Turpin, even made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

"We got everybody from the guys that are really known and dominated in college to the guys that didn't get as much recognition," Corbin, 26, said of the USFL. "It's all sorts of talent, man. There's size, there's speed.,

"As long as everyone just keeps getting a chance, they can do something special in the NFL."

Last week, the Panthers hired a new coach in Mike Nolan, after Jeff Fisher stepped down for personal reasons.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984