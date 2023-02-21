Panthers go local in 2023 USFL draft; many picks may try the NFL first

Detroit — The Michigan Panthers promised to go local, and they lived up to their word.

With the first pick in the 2023 USFL collegiate draft, the Panthers, set to play their home games at Ford Field this year, selected Michigan State offensive lineman Jarrett Horst on Tuesday afternoon. This marks the second time in as many years the first overall pick of the USFL draft was a college player from the state, after the Panthers selected ex-Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson No. 1 overall in 2022.

Horst, who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and just turned 23, played eight games, including seven starts, at left tackle for Michigan State in 2022, and played eight games there in 2022, as well, earning Big Ten honorable-mention honors. He transferred to Michigan State after playing two years at Arkansas State.

"Look, he's a big, strong guy that I think is going to be a good player," first-year Panthers head coach Mike Nolan told The Detroit News on Tuesday. "And hopefully, he's a good player for us."

That's the key question: How many of the Panthers' 10 draft picks from 2023 will play for the team this year?

Nolan said he expects most, if not all of the 10 to get a look from NFL teams, and Nolan said several of them — including second-round pick Tanner Morgan, a quarterback out of Minnesota — could be drafted by NFL teams.

Any 2023 USFL draft picks who choose to explore the NFL aren't likely to play in the USFL this season, but USFL teams will retain their rights for future years, should they get released by NFL teams and want to continue working on their games. The 2022 USFL sent more than a dozen players to NFL 53-man rosters this year, several dozen to NFL training camps, and one player, last year's USFL MVP, KaVontae Turpin, even made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

USFL training camp starts March 16, with the Panthers and Philadelphia Stars working out at Eastern Michigan. Forty players will make active rosters, and 10 more will make practice squads. The first games are in mid-April, and the Panthers and Stars open their seasons at Ford Field on Sunday, April 30.

"All of these guys, I believe, will probably have an opportunity to go to the NFL," said Nolan, who spent 34 years in the NFL, including three-plus seasons, from 2005-08, as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. "So, our opportunity to get them might be delayed a little bit.

"I think the guys we did draft all have a shot down the road to be good NFL players.

"We just want to be part of the process."

The NFL Combine is set for Feb. 28 through March 6, and the NFL Draft is from April 27-29, with an undrafted free-agent signing kicking off right after the last pick. NFL training camp begins in late July.

Horst was one of three local players selected by the Panthers, with Nolan having pledged in a recent interview with The News to prioritize selecting players whom local fans are familiar with as the USFL moves into Detroit and looks to draw some 15,000 fans a game to Ford Field.

The Panthers brass — Nolan and general manager Steve Kazor, a former Lions assistant and Wayne State head coach — drafted Eastern Michigan tight end Gunnar Oakes in the seventh round, then selected Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Sidy Sow in the 10th round. The Stars, with their home base in Detroit as well, drafted Eastern Michigan defensive end Jose Ramirez in the sixth round.

The Panthers and Stars will hold their training camps and practices at Eastern Michigan.

"It's exciting for the fans," Nolan said of adding local talent. "It's one more step they get to follow these guys throughout their careers, and I think that's exciting."

Morgan, the ex-Minnesota quarterback, was the Panthers' No. 2 pick. Nolan is plenty familiar with him, given his connection to Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, who played for Nolan with the 49ers.

The rest of the Panthers' draft picks included: Linebacker Santrell Latham (third round; Southern Miss); offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. (fourth round; Miami, Fla.); linebacker DaShaun White (fifth round; Oklahoma); defensive lineman Levi Bell (sixth round; Texas State); defensive end Andrew Farmer II (eighth round; Lane College); and offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (ninth round; Benedictine).

Other state players taken included: Grand Valley State offensive tackle Quinton Barrow (second round; Birmingham); and Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade (ninth round; Pittsburgh).

Eastern Michigan's Ramirez and Sow have been invited to participate in the NFL Combine.

