As fake WWE eyes real wagering, Michigan officials deny any direct talks

The folks at World Wrestling Entertainment are angling to bring the squared circle to the sports-gambling arena.

But, the Michigan Gaming Control Board has put that idea in a headlock, for now.

Henry Williams, executive director of the MGCB, said in a statement Thursday that to be included in the state's sports-wagering catalog, a request must be made with one of the state's 14 licensed sports-betting operators. MGCB officials said the WWE has made no such formal request.

"The WWE should work with the gaming industry if it wishes to bring a proposal to the MGCB," Williams said.

CNBC first reported Wednesday that the WWE, the $6-billion king of scripted sports-slash-soap operas, was looking to break into the gambling ranks, specifically eying the Michigan, Colorado and Indiana markets.

CNBC reported that WWE would hire an accounting firm to keep the results of scripted matches secret, and avoid leaks, thus boosting the integrity that it would need to mix it up in the booming sports-betting market. CNBC noted that the Academy Awards, with known results under lock-and-key of an accounting firm, can be gambled on, but WWE is wildly different, given, again, the scripted outcomes of the matches. Wagering on the Academy Awards was approved in Michigan in March 2022.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said it had received communication from a third party in regard to adding WWE to the sports-wagering catalog, but there has been no communication since.

Michigan's sports-wagering catalog lists the leagues, events and wagers allowed in Michigan, and includes all the traditional sports, plus such outliers as the American Cornhole League, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, American Ultimate Disc League and Drone Racing.

The appeal of breaking into the sports-gambling market is clear for the WWE: It would potentially attract lucrative sponsorships — most professional sports teams have an "official" sports betting partner, including the teams in Detroit — and could attract bigger TV audiences, which would boost advertising revenue.

According to CNBC, the WWE is planning to alter storylines if it's approved for sports betting, and that wrestlers no longer would know the outcome of the matches until just before heading into the ring.

Sports betting has been big business since being legalized in Michigan early in 2020. In January, online sports betting operators generated $33.6 million in revenue. Ohio recently became the 33rd state to legalize sports betting.

The WWE, prepared to be sold by disgraced executive chairman Vince McMahon, is coming to Detroit this year, for SummerSlam — one of its marquee pay-per-view events — at Ford Field on Aug. 5. Ford Field previously hosted WrestleMania in 2007, and SummerSlam was last in Detroit in 1993.

