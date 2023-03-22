Meet the Michigan Panthers cheerleaders

Detroit — Detroit's newest professional football team is almost ready to dance.

The USFL's Michigan Panthers open the 2023 season in mid-April, and they'll play their first home game at Detroit's Ford Field on April 30 — and they'll be accompanied by a new cheerleading team.

The Michigan Panthers cheerleaders were unveiled this week, with the roster made up of 19 women from across the state. More than 75 women tried out for the team.

“Our audition process showcased many talented professionals who were thrilled about the opportunity to represent the Michigan Panthers,” Panthers cheerleading coach Jenna Lanzetta. “Our cheerleaders are from eight different universities and colleges throughout Michigan with varying careers from lawyers to therapists to teachers.

"We look forward to starting our season at Ford Field to enhance the game-day experience and make an impact in the community."

The cheerleaders will be a prime feature for the game-day experience, and will make public appearances.

Detroit's other pro football team, the Lions, famously did not have team cheerleaders until 2016.

Training camp for the Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars — who are sharing the Detroit hub — opened Monday at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium. The 10-week regular season starts in a month, with Ford Field hosting nine games between the Panthers and Stars. Season tickets, starting at $25, are on sale at theusfl.com.

