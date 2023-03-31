Saginaw's Jermaine Franklin approaches Anthony Joshua bout with 'a point to prove'

People always tell Jermaine Franklin that he's too relaxed to be a boxer.

Coming off his controversial bout with Dillian Whyte, the Saginaw heavyweight has a shot at redemption awaiting him at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. It comes in the form of 33-year-old Anthony Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion who’s looking to regain traction in his career — a man so famous he's often referred to by his initials: AJ.

And despite playing an away game for the fight — Joshua is from the U.K. — the pressure isn't fazing Franklin.

"I'm a really calm guy. I really don't think too much into that," Franklin said. "I like London, though. They treat me nice out here."

When the bell rings, he promises a different demeanor.

"Once I get in the ring, once I get in that fight space, I'm in a whole different space mentally anyway," he said. "Nothing really gets me super, super excited anymore. I be extremely motivated, though. Don't get me wrong. … But I just think from my past experiences, when I'm too hyper, it draws over into the fight, so now I just try to stay calm…as I can."

The main card, which is available to watch on DAZN, begins in London at 2 p.m. EST. The Franklin-Joshua main event is estimated to begin at 5:40 p.m.

Some in the boxing world have framed this as a “must-win” for Franklin’s opposition, a last gasp for Joshua’s career. What they might not realize is how this fight is also an inflection point for Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who saw his path to a title fight — and an undefeated record — crumble as judges awarded the fight to Whyte at Wembley Arena in November 2022.

“I just hate to feel like something was (taken) from me, because I’m a man about it. If I felt like I lost, I would've said Dillian was the better man that night,” Franklin told The Detroit News. “I think (Joshua) got a point to prove, in my opinion, but I got a point to prove, too.”

Of course, one good way to bounce back from a crushing loss like that is to defeat one of the weight division’s legends.

But he’s not getting the same Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) of old. Joshua lost his last two fights, both title fights against Oleksandr Usyk, and three of his last five. Franklin knows this — and is looking forward to seeing Joshua’s reaction to testing his chin, he said.

“He’s saying he’s gonna knock me out in four or five, so I’m expecting him to come out there and try to give me some pressure, try to lay some power on me, try to establish…his dominance,” Franklin said.

“But I got a great chin, so I want to see what his mental is like after he lands a big punch and he sees it doesn’t do anything. I want to see how he reacts to that. I kind of like that type of stuff. … I really don’t get hurt much. So when people hit me, and they might think I’m hurt, I might smile at ‘em, stick my tongue out, call them weak or something.

“That’s the mental games. A lot of people think you hurt when you do that, and he might walk into something tremendous.”

