At USBC Masters in Allen Park, FOX aims to bring bowling broadcasts to life

Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Broadcasting the Professional Bowling Association has its own set of challenges for FOX.

Central among those is conveying that, despite surface-level appearances, the professional bowlers are playing a much different game than a casual player. Much like the difference between casual golf and the professional tours, the rules are broadly the same, but the skills and abilities of the top competitors warp how a round shakes out. Plus, the conditions of the playing medium are more challenging for the pros.

From imperceptible changes in how the lane is oiled to the spin being put on the ball and shots the professionals can hit, putting the intricacies and finesse of the pros on display has become paramount for the production and broadcast teams. They try to do just that with traditional sportscasting elements of informed commentary and reporting directly on the competitors, meshed with cutting-edge graphics and production design.

And FOX will be putting on one of its major bowling broadcasts of the year this Sunday from Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, where they’ll be airing the finals of the United States Bowling Congress Masters, one of the bigger events on the calendar.

"Fox actually loves the product and cares about the product, and it shows in the telecast,” said color commentator Randy Pedersen, a former PBA pro.

FOX first started carrying PBA bowling in 2018 and having the sport in its portfolio has been a solid addition, according to executive vice president for scheduling and programming. The inherent familiarity helps get people in the door, he said. So does the timing of the sports calendar.

The PBA Tour runs from January through September, and Wanger calls it a “complementary” piece of programming, alongside the various other sports FOX broadcasts: NASCAR, baseball, soccer and some college basketball.

“The PBA is a complementary piece to our portfolio and an integral part of our portfolio at this time of the year. The early results, so far of this season — which started for us in February — we're pacing about 70% better than last year through nine telecasts,” Wanger said.

Having knowledgeable, engaged fans helps drive that audience growth. Helping build that knowledge is the suite of graphics and information that broadcast provides graphically. From displaying score trends and insights to explaining and showing the oil pattern — how the lane is oiled, which is different for tour play than recreation and affects spin on the ball — the various visual aids are largely a credit to vice president of production Geordie Wimmer.

As the lead for the PBA Tour, he’s in charge of the team that’s built out the package of graphics that the broadcast team uses to help the viewer.

“It's our job to, to show what really goes into this high level of athleticism and it, you know, it can seem simple to the layman,” Wimmer said.

Perhaps the most helpful innovation that FOX has brought to the broadcasts is StrikeTrack, a technology created by Specto and originally used for training. What it does is show the speed, spin and other characteristics of the ball on a given shot. It assembles all this information into a tidy package, recreating the line of the shot on a two-dimensional bowling lane graphic on the side of the screen.

It’s an incredible aid for not only the broadcasters, Pedersen said, but the bowlers themselves, who get to see it laneside.

“I'm kind of on the fence as to whether or not the players should see that,” Pedersen said. “Now, obviously the viewers at home, absolutely. And myself using that, it's a great tool.”

For Pedersen and his broadcasting colleagues — Dave Ryan on play-by-play and Kimberly Pressler, reporting this weekend (Rob Stone also does play-by-play) — these tools all aid them in doing what they’d do with any other sport: Try to bring the action and characters into one's living room.

One advantage of bowling, Pressler said, is the intimate setting with a small pool of competitors. For fans in person, it’s up close and personal, and Pressler wants to convey some of that to the viewers at home. She, along with Ryan and Pederson, will spend the first four or five frames sharing personal stories and details, building up the characters playing.

From there, with viewers holding some knowledge about the competitors and seeing the match build, the potential for tension is immense. Close finishes with lots at stake are prime moments for good live television.

Ryan specifically savors getting to be on the call for a shot to finish a tough match or win a tournament.

“I've been around it a long time and there's nothing quite like that moment,” Ryan said. “So we try to bring all that to the telecast.”

At the core of the work for Pressler, Ryan and Pedersen is still the same as it always is for reporters and commentators, though. Getting to know and being around the people and bowlers on the tour has no real substitute.

“I love the fact that I feel comfortable with them and they feel comfortable with me. And so that when we have conversations on air, whether it's about a tough loss or something that didn't go right or you know, the high of winning something, they'll give a genuine response to me,” Pressler said.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer.