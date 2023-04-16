Josh Love leads Michigan Panthers to victory in their USFL season opener

Josh Love had quite a season debut for the Michigan Panthers.

Love, the Panthers' starting quarterback, completed 19-of-21 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Michigan to a 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers in its USFL season opener Sunday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Panthers (1-0) outscored the Gamblers, 20-0, in the second half to erase four-point halftime deficit, starting with Stevie Scott III's 1-yard touchdown run to take a 16-13 lead with 10:32 in the second half.

Michigan never looked back.

Love tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away — a 24-yarder to Trey Quinn with 8:52 remaining, and a 34-yard strike to Joe Walker with 1:50 left.

Walker finished with six catches for 105 yards and the touchdown. Marcus Baugh also had a touchdown catch in the first quarter, staking the Panthers to an early 6-0 lead.

Scott rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries, good for a 5.1 average.

Breeland Speaks paced the Panthers defense with seven tackles, including two for loss.

Michigan is back in action next Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Michigan's home opener is April 30 against the New Jersey Generals at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff for that game is at 4 p.m.