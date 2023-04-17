How much will it cost a family of four to see the Michigan Panthers play?

Detroit — In pitching itself to fans, and particularly families, the rebooted United States Football League has a lot of talking points, but one stands above the rest: Affordability.

The USFL and the Michigan Panthers really like to point out the stark difference when compared to the NFL.

"I see ticket prices today," said Daryl "Moose" Johnston, president of the USFL. "I know my dad wouldn't have been able to take me and my brother to a game today, on the paycheck he was taking home.

"We'll continue to be family friendly with our pricing."

The Panthers opened some eyes last month when announcing the cost of tickets for the nine games scheduled for Ford Field this season, between the Panthers and Detroit hub-mate Philadelphia Stars — as little as $10 per game when buying on a game-by-game basis, and as little as $25 for a season ticket (total cost, for all nine games).

Now, the Panthers have announced that a family of four can take in a game, with food, for less than $100.

The USFL and Ford Field's concessions operator, Levy, have been in talks about a way to keep food prices affordable to stay in line with the USFL's mission. On Monday, the USFL announced two combos that will be available for Panthers and Stars game: 1) Hot dog, chips and pop for $11.99, and 2) hot dog, chips and domestic beer for $13.99. Similarly priced combos have been available at Lions games and Ford Field concerts, but often at designated areas.

Parking prices will be out of the USFL's control, given the lots around Ford Field are shared with the Tigers, and the Tigers will have the price-setting priority on game days. The Tigers and Panthers share two dates — the Panthers' home opener, Sunday, April 30, and their game Saturday, May 13. Those sports fans more familiar with downtown Detroit, however, know there are plenty of affordable parking options, especially the further you get from the stadiums, including some for free, like at MGM Grand Detroit.

The Panthers opened the 2023 season Sunday with a 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers, in Memphis, Tennessee. They play the Stars this Sunday, in Canton, Ohio, before their Ford Field debut April 30 for a doubleheader. The Stars play the Pittsburgh Maulers at noon, and the Panthers play the New Jersey Generals at 4.

USFL officials are cautiously optimistic about drawing 10,000 to 15,000 fans a game for the Panthers. Those who buy season tickets will get reserved seats for Panthers games, and general-admission for Stars games.

"If nothing else, the ticket prices are cheap. You can get a lot of bang for your back," said Panthers defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks, who played in the NFL. "It's more than worth it. You'll be back."

