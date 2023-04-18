WWE superstar Big E teams up with Michigan Panthers, will emcee home games

Detroit -- The XFL, it turns out, doesn't have the monopoly on wrestling connections.

WWE superstar Ettore "Big E" Ewen has signed on with the USFL to be the emcee for Michigan Panthers home games at Ford Field this season. His gig starts with the home opener, Sunday, April 30.

Ewen remains a popular wrestling figure among fans, despite being out of ring action since suffering a broken neck on the Monday, March 11, 2022, episode of "SmackDown."

"I am excited to join forces with the USFL and the Panthers as the team returns to Michigan," Ewen said. "Detroit has some of the best fans in the world and I look forward to connecting with them at Ford Field."

Ford Field also will be the host of one of the WWE's marquee pay-per-view events, SummerSlam, on Aug. 5.

Ewen, in his role as emcee, will interact with fans during pregame and postgame, conduct interviews with fans in the stands during games, and call touchdown celebrations, among other activities. He has a football background, as a former defensive lineman at the University of Iowa, and even made an appearance on Fox's pregame show before the game between Iowa and Michigan last fall.

He's considered one of WWE's best on the mic, even calling some of his own tag-team matches. He recently showcased his big personality on WWE-themed episodes of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Big E has built his WWE reputation on his outstanding talent and his fabulous personality," said Nancy McDonald, vice president of marketing for the USFL. "Big E will be on screen frequently, where his positive, engaging and outgoing charisma will shine through for fans in the stands and at home.

"We couldn't think of a better emcee for the Panthers' exciting return to Detroit."

The Panthers opened the 2023 season in Memphis, Tennessee, this past Sunday, beating the Houston Gamblers, 29-13. They play the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio, this Sunday, before opening up at Ford Field on April 30 against the New Jersey Generals. Individual game tickets start at $10 and season tickets start at $25. The Panthers and Stars — the teams that make up the Detroit hub — will play a combined nine games at Ford Field this season.

This is the second season of the rebooted USFL, making it the first major spring pro football league to get beyond Year 2 since the original version of the USFL in the 1980s. The XFL, under then-WWE owner Vince McMahon, had two previous runs before the 3.0 version this year, under an ownership group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

