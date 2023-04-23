MORE SPORTS

Reggie Corbin, defense power Michigan Panthers past Philadelphia Stars for 2-0 USFL start

Daren Tomhave
The Detroit News
The Michigan Panthers took to the air to win their season opener last week. On Sunday, the Panthers turned to their ground game to improve to 2-0 in the USFL.

Reggie Corbin rushed for 131 yards on just 11 carries, including two touchdowns, to lead the Panthers past the Philadelphia Stars, 24-10, on Sunday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Michigan (2-0) also registered four takeaways on defense — two fumbles, and two interceptions.

Corbin's 3-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter snapped a 10-10 tie, and his 52-yard scamper with 6:35 left broke the game open.

The Panthers (2-0) outrushed the Stars (1-1) — their hubmate at Ford Field in Detroit — 144-45. A week earlier, it was quarterback Josh Love's record-setting performance, completing 19-of-21 passes in a 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers.

Against the Stars, Love was just 15-for-30 for 174 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions. He hooked up with Cole Hikutini for a 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 7-3 second-quarter lead.

Michigan returns to action next Sunday with its first game at Ford Field, taking on the New Jersey Generals at 4 p.m.

