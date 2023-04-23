Reggie Corbin, defense power Michigan Panthers past Philadelphia Stars for 2-0 USFL start

The Michigan Panthers took to the air to win their season opener last week. On Sunday, the Panthers turned to their ground game to improve to 2-0 in the USFL.

Reggie Corbin rushed for 131 yards on just 11 carries, including two touchdowns, to lead the Panthers past the Philadelphia Stars, 24-10, on Sunday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Michigan (2-0) also registered four takeaways on defense — two fumbles, and two interceptions.

Corbin's 3-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter snapped a 10-10 tie, and his 52-yard scamper with 6:35 left broke the game open.

The Panthers (2-0) outrushed the Stars (1-1) — their hubmate at Ford Field in Detroit — 144-45. A week earlier, it was quarterback Josh Love's record-setting performance, completing 19-of-21 passes in a 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers.

Against the Stars, Love was just 15-for-30 for 174 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions. He hooked up with Cole Hikutini for a 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 7-3 second-quarter lead.

Michigan returns to action next Sunday with its first game at Ford Field, taking on the New Jersey Generals at 4 p.m.