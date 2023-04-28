Here are the details of new CMU women's hoops coach Kristin Haynie's contract

Kristin Haynie, a first-time head women's basketball coach after her recent hire by Central Michigan, will be the highest-paid coach among Michigan teams in the Mid-American Conference.

Haynie was hired last week to replace Heather Oesterle, and signed a four-year contract worth $220,000 annually, according to details in a Memo of Understanding obtained by The News in a Freedom of Information Act request. Haynie, 39, will make more than Eastern Michigan head women's basketball coach Fred Castro, who earns a base salary of $205,000, and Western Michigan's Shane Clipfell, who earns $200,000.

Haynie also will have a list of achievable bonuses spelled out in her long-form contract, which hasn't yet been completed. She received a $15,000 signing bonus after accepting the job.

Haynie was hired away from the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, where she was an assistant for a few weeks after leaving Michigan State's staff once head coach Suzy Merchant resigned amid undisclosed health issues. Haynie was on Central Michigan's staff, under legendary coach Sue Guevara, before taking the Michigan State job. Haynie's coaching career began on staff at Eastern Michigan, after playing in the WNBA and overseas.

Haynie, a Mason, Michigan native, was a star guard at Michigan State, leading the Spartans to the 2005 national-championship game. She was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft.

At Central Michigan, she replaces Oesterle, Guevera's hand-picked successor who thrived in her first two seasons, making one NCAA Tournament, before the team fell on hard times the last two seasons. The Chippewas lost several players to the transfer portal in recent years, including Midland's Molly Davis, who played for Iowa in this year's national-championship game. Oesterle had picked up a commitment from Western Michigan star transfer guard Lauren Ross, of Muskegon, days before she was fired; Ross has since reopened her commitment.

Central Michigan women have made six NCAA Tournaments, including three under Guevera, who led them to the 2018 Sweet 16. Haynie was instrumental in that team's development, especially star point guard Presley Hudson.

Haynie's contract with Central Michigan includes a $1 million buyout if she were to leave for another job in Year 1. That buyout decreases every year, To $750,000 to $500,000 to $250,000. The buyout structure is the same on the university's end if it cuts ties without cause, and wins and losses can't be used for cause, per the MOU.

Haynie will get a $270,000 budget to hire her top three assistants, who haven't yet been announced, plus another $50,000 to pay out to other support staff as agreed upon by her and athletic director Amy Folan.

Haynie's MOU also calls for use of a car and a cell-phone allowance, as is standard for Division I head coaches.

Oesterle earned more than $300,000 this past season between base salary and additional compensation for TV, radio and marketing appearances. Haynie's MOU doesn't include any additional compensation for TV, radio or marketing. Central Michigan owed Oesterle $250,000 upon her firing with one year left on the deal. Guevara's contract at the time she retired following the 2019 season saw her making more than $340,000.

