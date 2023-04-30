Michigan Panthers suffer first loss in Ford Field debut, fall to New Jersey, 28-13

Detroit — For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Panthers played a game in Michigan. For the first time ever, the Panthers played a game in downtown Detroit.

And aside from all the reminiscing and revelry, all the nostalgia and the noise, it didn't go well for the team in champagne, gold and power blue.

The New Jersey Generals, led by dual-threat quarterback D'Andrew Johnson, put up 377 yards of offense against what had been the stingiest defense in the United States Football League, and cruised to a 28-13 victory over the Michigan Panthers before a raucous crowd of more than 7,500 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Panthers came into the game 2-0 and long eager to make their debut in front of their hometown fans.

"I thought they were awesome. There was a bunch of people out there," Panthers head coach Mike Nolan said. "That's one of the biggest disappointments I had is to not have a better showing for the people that were here.

"I hope they come back. We're a much better football team."

Johnson, out of Florida Atlantic, split his snaps in the first two weeks, when the Generals split their games, before he was given the full workload Sunday. He made the most of it from the get-go, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for a touchdown as the Generals (2-1) raced to a 14-3 lead. Johnson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to running back Darius Victor (Towson), then on the next drive, Johnson had a 70-yard run and a 9-yarder, the latter for a TD.

Then, early in the second quarter, Victor had a 35-yard touchdown rush, as things got ugly early for the Panthers.

Johnson rushed for 98 yards and threw for 180, including a 72-yard TD pass to receiver Alonzo Moore (Nebraska) to close the scoring in the fourth quarter. That was a back-breaker for Michigan, which had pulled within eight by clamping down on defense for most of the second quarter and all of the third quarter.

"OK, it was great for our team to come up here and win this game," New Jersey head coach Mike Riley said. "Michigan was actually in town (Canton, Ohio) last week and I went up and watched them after we played, and I thought, 'Oh, boy, they really looked good. They look physical. I thought it was gonna be real hard, and it was.

"This early time of the year to get that win up here at Ford Field was really good for the Generals."

The Panthers got on the board right away, though it was with a 45-yard field goal by Cole Murphy (Syracuse) after an offensive drive stalled — the story of the game. Carson Strong (Nevada), back in sharing quarterback duties after sitting last week, had a 28-yard touchdown pass to receiver Trey Quinn (SMU) late in the first half, and Murphy drilled a 30-yard field goal late in the third. That was it for the Panthers.

Running back Stevie Scott III (Indiana) rushed for 63 yards, and Quinn had 61 receiving yards. Reggie Corbin (Illinois), the star running back a week ago, left with a shoulder injury. Josh Love (San Jose State), the quarterback who was 18-for-20 in setting a USFL (old and new) record in Week 1, struggled to find his touch, going 15-for-31 for 101 yards. He threw a pick, a critical one, caught by Generals cornerback D.J. Daniel (Georgia) at the New Jersey 28.

The Panthers were driving, then they weren't, and the next play the Generals went for six.

"They obviously had a good game plan coming in against us," Love said. "We just can't shoot ourselves in the foot.

"Definitely a wakeup call."

Said Scott: "Our job's to come out and play our game and put it on for the fans and for the city of Detroit, and just be better as a team."

The Panthers play at Ford Field each of the next three weeks, starting with the Memphis Showboats next Sunday.

The Stars, who share the Detroit hub with the Panthers, played the opening game Sunday — before a much smaller crowd, perhaps only 1,000 fans — and lost to the Pittsburgh Maulers, 21-13. Both teams are 1-2. Chris Blewitt (University of Pittsburgh) made five field goals for Pittsburgh, including a long of 50 yards.

