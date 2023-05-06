Panthers offense sputters in loss to Memphis Showboats

Kam Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

For the second straight week, the Michigan Panthers offense was unable to find a consistent rhythm, the defense was unable to make up for the offense’s mistakes, and questions about who the starting quarterback might be starting again.

While last week’s game started ugly, this one ended ugly as the Panthers melted down to a 29-10 defeat against the previously winless Memphis Showboats.

The big development of the game was the Panthers using both quarterbacks Josh Love and Carson Strong. Neither did nearly enough to impress,and both threw interceptions in the red zone to kill momentum changing drives.

Love started the game but threw an interception in the red zone before the first quarter ended, which led to Carson Strong taking over for the rest of the half. Love came back and played all of the second half, even throwing for a touchdown, but the offense still struggled and he fumbled on the Panthers’ last drive, which was returned for a touchdown.

The Showboats scored on 54, 53, and 36-yard field goals from kicker Alex Kessman, with quarterback Cole Kelley rushing for both of the team’s touchdowns.