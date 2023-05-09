XFC announces main events for Fight Night at Wayne State in June

Detroit — The card is filling up for Fight Night at Wayne State next month.

Xtreme Fighting Championships, a mixed martial arts organization, has announced its main events for XFC Grand Prix at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit on June 2.

The main event will feature Muhammed "Muscle" DeReese, of Queens, New York, against Bobby "The Freak" Brents, of Springfield, Illinois. DeReese (9-5) and Brents (17-8) are in the 265-pound weight class. The co-main event will see Olivier "Warrior of God" Murad, of Haiti, battle Guilherme Faria, of Brazil. Murad (6-1) and Faria (18-10) fight out of the 145-pound weight class.

The undercard is still being finalized for the event, which coincides with IndyCar's return to the streets of downtown Detroit that same weekend.

"It’s going to be a great Friday night in Detroit as the drivers hit pit row and the fighters step into thespotlight," Steve Smith, CEO of XFC, said in a statement. “XFC Grand Prix promises to provide fast and furious MMA action from start to finish. The athletes have been training hard and they’re fired up to put on a competitive andentertaining show for the people of the city, state, and global TV audience."

The XFC event is one of two big fight nights in Detroit that weekend, with Flint native and boxing world champion Claressa Shields facing Hanna Gabriels at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, June 3. The IndyCar race is set for Sunday, June 4, capping off a weekend of race activities as the race moves off Belle Isle for the first time in years.

Tickets for XFC Grand Prix went on sale last week, at XFCFight.com, and the Wayne State Fieldhouse box office. There are general admission and VIP ticket packages available.

