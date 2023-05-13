'We're not playing well': Panthers offense struggles again in third straight loss

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — For a third straight week, turnovers and a lack of consistent offensive production, despite flashes from the defense and special teams, sunk the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field.

The Michigan Panthers suffered another defeat on Saturday, this time at the hands of the Pittsburgh Maulers, losing 23-7 as the team now finds itself on a three-game losing skid at the midpoint of the USFL season.

Yet again, both Panthers quarterbacks Josh Love and Carson Strong took the field, with Love starting and going 8-for-12 for 68 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception, while Strong finished the game as he went 13-for-23 for 94 yards with an interception. Eight receivers caught passes, with Trey Quinn leading on five catches for 40 yards.

After scoring more than 20 points in each of their first two games, the Panthers (2-3) have yet to hit that mark during their losing streak, not even hitting the 14-point mark in any of the past three games. In fact, the scoring has decreased consistently each week from the season high of 29 in the opener against Houston to the season low of seven Saturday.

The two interceptions were also joined by two fumbles, as even Reggie Corbin wasn’t immune to the turnover problems that have plagued this team over the past few games when he fumbled the ball with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

“I thought it was a sloppy game by us, that’s why we lost in our opinion,” Panthers head coach Mike Nolan said. “We did get some turnovers on defense, that was a positive in that regard, we had some stops on defense, but as a football team we’re not playing well.”

But it wasn’t just the offense that seemed to hit a low today. After allowing fewer than 20 points in each of their first two games, the Panthers defense has now allowed at least 20 in all three of their losses. The defense also committed multiple unsportsmanlike penalties, including backup defensive tackle Walter Palmore being ejected for spitting on an opposing player.

“Some of the unselfish behavior that’s going on with the after-play, extracurricular is going to stop, or they won’t see the field,” Nolan said.

BOX SCORE: Maulers 23, Panthers 7

Things looked promising for the Panthers in the first quarter. After stopping the Maulers (2-3) on their first drive, Ishmael Hyman returned it 74 yards, which set up a 5-yard Josh Love touchdown pass to Cole Hitutini. The first quarter was the first time the Panthers had accomplished some feats since their Week 3 game against New Jersey: their first lead, and their first turnover came when safety Warren Saba tipped a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Frank Ginda.

But that would be the height of Panthers momentum, as they would fail to score on their next 11 drives, allowing the Maulers to go on a 23-0 run after allowing that first scoring drive on defense.

The Maulers' dual-threat quarterback Troy Williams had his best game of the season, completing over 75% of his passes as he went 15-for-19 for 184 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, along with 59 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to seal the victory.

Love’s day was done after an interception by Maulers cornerback Mark Gilbert in the end zone. He was benched for Strong in the second quarter.

Unlike last week, Strong stayed in for the rest of the game, but the accuracy wasn’t there on the deep balls or the short routes as he failed to find consistency leading the offense. Strong also threw an interception in the end zone to safety Arnold Tarpley III in the fourth quarter, a big turnover in what was at that point a 17-7 deficit.

Living up to its nickname, Pittsburgh mauled the Panthers offensive line on running plays, holding Corbin to 11 yards rushing and the team to 18 yards on 18 attempts. They also had four sacks on Strong and 10 tackles for loss overall with defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. dominating with two sacks, a tackle for loss, and forcing two fumbles. Christopher Okoye had a sack and led with four tackles for loss.

If there were any positives, Breeland Sparks continued his dominating season with three sacks and a fumble recovery. Sparks leads the USFL with seven sacks in five games played.

The Panthers special teams also did a good job, with Hyman’s big punt return and Corbin's 142 kick return yards, including his longest of 56.

Even with the skid, Nolan said he is encouraged that they get to play again at home next week and is still confident in the team’s ability to bounce back.

“We have five games to go, 2-3, not exactly what you’d like, but if we had been 0-3 and then won the last two, we’d be sitting here thinking ‘Wow, this feels good, don’t it? We’re on the right track,’… we’ll stay optimistic and see if we can rectify things," Nolan said.

The Panthers are 0-3 at home and end their four-game homestand against Birmingham next Saturday.

Kameron Goodwill is a freelance writer.