Two title bouts added to June 3 fight night at Little Caesars Arena

A grand total of three title fights have made their way onto the June 3 fight card at Little Caesars Arena headlined by a rematch of Flint native Claressa Shields and Costa Rican middleweight Hanna Gabriels.

Another undefeated Flint fighter, Ardreal Holmes Jr., will fight New Yorker Wendy Toussaint in a 10-round bout for the USBA super welterweight title in the co-main event. Grand Rapids native Joseph Hicks will have a shot at the WBC Americas Silver middleweight championship in an eight-round fight against Antonio Todd.

In the night’s main event, Shields and Gabriels will fight for the undisputed women’s middleweight championship. The entire card will be streamed live on DAZN beginning at 9 p.m.

More: At Little Caesars Arena, Claressa Shields is first again

For Holmes (13-0, five KOs), a 6-foot-2, 154-pound southpaw, winning the USBA title (a regional IBF belt) would mean being guaranteed a top-15 IBF ranking.

“It’s a title that many fighters win on their path to a world title,” said Dmitriy Salita, promoter of the fights and president of Salita Promotions.

Holmes, 28, most recently thrilled to a split-decision victory over undefeated Ismael Villarreal in February. Toussaint is 14-1 with six knockouts.

“This is a very good fight for Ardreal. He’ll have an opportunity to showcase himself in front of a hometown crowd on a big card, on television, and it’s for something significant. It’s for a title,” Salita told The Detroit News. “With the win, he’ll be able to garner a world ranking and hopefully a world title shot in the near future.”

More: Flint boxer Claressa Shields sending 1,000 kids to fight at Little Caesars Arena for free

Hicks (6-0, five KOs) was formerly elected to captain the U.S. Olympic Team in 2020 before COVID-19 delayed the events. Since turning pro, he's developed into a knockout seeker. A win can propel Hicks to his greatest heights yet, but despite a 14-7 record, Todd has the ability punch up on a high-caliber opponent. Todd scored a huge upset over 28-3-1 Hugo Centeno Jr. at a Detroit Brawl event in Dearborn in Jan. 2022.

"(Todd) has shown that he's a world-class fighter. Big step up for Joe Hicks," Salita said. "His most challenging fight as a professional, and with a win, he'll show that he's the real deal and he belongs with the top."

Shields and Gabriels previously fought at the Masonic Temple for the IBF world middleweight and WBA world super middleweight titles in June 2018, Shields’ sixth professional fight. Shields won via unanimous decision but was knocked down for the first and only time in her career.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi