Panthers offense is better but they still lose fourth in a row

By Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

The Michigan Panthers lost their fourth game in a row, all four taking place at home in Ford Field, as they fall to the Birmingham Stallions 27-13.

Although the score might indicate the game wasn’t close, it was the first time since the Panthers began 2-0 that the team truly came close to mounting a comeback, even though the effort came up short.

The offense finally seemed to get into a rhythm with Josh Love playing his best game since Week 2 with a touchdown pass and committing no turnovers, however a missed field goal and a botched fake spike play with time winding down in the first half might have cost the team it’s best chance to win at home all season.

The Panthers defense was unable to stop Stallions QB Alex McGough in the first half, then couldn’t contain the run game at all in the second as the Stallions rode McGough and running back C.J. Marable to victory.

The Panthers are now 2-4 and will play New Jersey next week in the first of three straight road games, while the Stallions move to 4-2.