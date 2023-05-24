Terry McDermott, 'Essexville Rocket' who shared 'Ed Sullivan' stage with Beatles, dies at 82

Terry McDermott liked to say he "never worked a day in his life."

And what a life it was.

McDermott, the "Essexville Rocket," who twice medaled in the Olympics in speedskating and also appeared on the famous Beatles episode of "The Ed Sullivan Show," died Saturday. He was 82.

McDermott, of Bloomfield Hills, began speedskating at the age of 7, and appeared in his first of three Olympics at 19, when he finished seventh in the 500 meters at the 1960 Games in California. In 1964 in Austria, he won gold — Team USA's only gold medal — in a record time — and then won the silver medal in 1968 in France. In 1968, he skated late in the day, on partially melted ice, and finished 0.2 seconds out of first.

For the 1968 Winter Olympics, McDermott was elected to carry the USA flag in the opening ceremonies.

After winning the gold medal in 1964 — he was a longshot coming into the Games, but beat Soviet dynamo Yevgeny Grishin, using borrowed skates, no less — McDermott accepted an invitation to appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show." The show was Feb. 9, though it's not remembered for his appearance. That was the night the Beatles made their historic first appearance.

Four days after he won gold, Sullivan allowed McDermott a courtesy bow from his seat — and then later orchestrated a now-famous photo of McDermott pretending to cut Paul McCartney's hair.

During his Olympic run, McDermott also moonlighted as a barber, in Uncle Bunny's shop.

"They were very polite,” McDermott once told NBC, speaking of the Beatles. “They called me sir and my wife ma’am. We had a small conversation about the Olympics. At that time, I knew nothing about the Beatles. When they were performing, the place went crazy. Matter of fact, you could hardly hear them in the theater. It was quite a show.”

In all, competitively and non-competitively, McDermott attended 12 consecutive Winter Olympics, later working as a television and radio analyst. He took the Olympic Oath on behalf of the judges in 1980 in Lake Placid. Three years earlier, he was inducted into the National Speedskating Hall of Fame.

McDermott, who grew up in Essexville and attended St. John's High School, moved to Birmingham in 1967 with wife Virginia — they were high-school sweethearts in a class of 28, their first date was prom during freshman year, their second date was prom during sophomore year, and they were married 59 years — and entered the automobile industry, as a manufacturer's representative.

In 1980, the McDermotts founded Champion Plastics in Auburn Hills. The company remains in the family.

According to his obituary, McDermott also enjoyed golf — he played regularly in Michigan and Florida, and enjoyed a friendly wager and a post-round beer — and Soduku puzzles. He was a fan of all sports.

"Terry was known for his easy nature, humility, and generosity," according to his online obituary. "Anyone fortunate enough to have shared coffee and donuts, a round of golf, or a beer with Terry experienced a genuine and kind man who had a rare ability to connect with others."

McDermott is survived by Virginia; their five children, Joyce, Lynn, Mike, Patty and Matt; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as three sisters.

Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Desmond & Sons in Royal Oak, and a funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Hugo of the Hills in Bloomfield Hills.

