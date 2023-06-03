Claressa Shields dominates Maricela Cornejo, retains undisputed middleweight title

Detroit — Claressa Shields dominated the ring on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, as the Flint native took down Maricela Cornejo in the main event of Detroit's biggest night of boxing in over two decades.

Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) retained her undisputed middleweight title in the 10-round bout, which was originally scheduled against Hanna Gabriels. Gabriels failed a drug test last week and was replaced by Cornejo (16-6, 6 KOs), who held her own against Shields despite taking the fight on short notice.

Officials called the fight, 100-89, 100-90, 100-90 in favor of Shields, the former two-time Olympic gold medalist who's held 13 titles as a pro.

Shields took control of the fight from jump, but Cornejo brought more to the ring than simply being able to tread water. She landed plenty of shots of her own, leading to a relatively even third round after Shields took the first two quite handily.

Shields found success using her jab to set up a right hand over the top. In Round 5, Shields really started to control the ring, moving forward and attacking in a variety of ways. Cornejo rebounded in Round 6. While there wasn't a ton of action, that was mainly because of Cornejo's defense. Shields looked to further break her down but could not for a majority of the round.

Shields started to bring out the power in Round 7. She delivered several blows to Cornejo's face and body that would leave the underdog reeling. Shields continued on in Round 8; when the hooks and jabs weren't there, Shields threw hook after hook.

Main card results

Grand Rapids-based middleweight Joseph Hicks (7-0, 5 KOs) won the WBC Americas Silver Middleweight Championship by defeating Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) via unanimous decision in an eight-round bout.

Flint native Ardreal Holmes (13-1) won a controversial USBA Super Welterweight Title fight. Officials called the fight in Round 8 after an accidental clash of foreheads cut Wendy Toussaint's forehead; the blood could not be stopped. Fight went to the scorecards: Holmes won via split decision (to everybody's surprise, as demonstrated by some hearty boos).

Undercard results

▶ Detroit's Marlon Harrington won the WBF Intercontinental Super Weltweight Championship by defeating Dearborn's Gheith Mohammed via first-round TKO.

▶ Grand Rapids-based super lightweight Joshua Pagan (7-0, 3 KOs) defeated Ronnell Burnett (9-1, 5 KOs) via third-round TKO

▶ Detroit-based cruiserweight Vernon Webber (9-0, 6 KOs) defeated Brazlian Fernando Almeida (10-9, 10 KOs) via second-round TKO.

▶ Women's featherweight Sarah Liegmann (8-0, 2 KOs) defeated Carisse Brown (7-5, 4 KOs) via decision in a six-round bout.

