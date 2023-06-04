Michigan Panthers can't overcome early deficit, fall to Breakers

The Michigan Panthers had a chance to climb to .500 on Sunday, but a second-quarter hole proved too deep.

The New Orleans Breakers scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter, building a lead just large enough to withstand a steady Panthers comeback, 24-21, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Panthers fell to 3-5 with the loss, while the Breakers improved to 5-3.

New Orleans took a 21-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the half on McLeod Bethel-Thompson's second touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon, this one for 36 yards.

Michigan rallied before the half, responding with a 51-yard pass play from quarterback Josh Love to Marcus Baugh. The Panthers forced a turnover, with Warren Saba intercepting Bethel-Thompson, setting up a 19-yard field goal from Cole Murphy with five seconds left.

Love hooked up with Trey Quinn for a 21-yard score to pull within 21-17 with 10:36 left in the third, before New Orleans responded with a 19-yard field goal from Michigan State product Matt Coghlin to make it 24-17.

The Panthers added another field goal in the fourth quarter and had a chance to pull out a victory, but Love's desperation heave as time expired was intercepted.

Love was 22-for-32 for 221 yards and the two touchdowns and an interception. Bethel-Thompson threw for 328 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dixon was his top target, catching nine of Bethel-Thompson's 25 completions for 136 yards. Jonathan Adams added eight catches for 117 yards.

Michigan returns to action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) in Canton, Ohio.