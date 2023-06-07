Detroit French Open draws tennis enthusiasts to city's clay courts

By Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

In its second year, the Detroit French Open is returning to the city of Detroit this week.

The local tennis tournament will begin Friday through Sunday at Metropolitan Racquet Club in northwest Detroit. The event will include 10 flights, starting with mixed doubles at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, and features competition in men’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles from the 2.5 level through 4.0 and above.

Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament from our porch and bleachers provided by the City of Detroit.

There also will be a fastest-serve contest, where anyone can test a serve speed with a radar gun. Prizes will be awarded and all participants can get a discounted rate on becoming a member of Metropolitan Racquet Club.

“We’re using this community event to fund free youth tennis programs in the City of Detroit at the oldest tennis facility, Metropolitan Racquet Club,” said Mitch Mitchell, Co-Chairman of Metropolitan Racquet Club. “In the process, we hope the kids will have fun and learn valuable life lessons along the way.”

The Detroit tournament coincides with the French Open major tournament in Paris, featuring the best men's and women's players in the world.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Metropolitan Racquet Club Junior Tennis Program, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with the community and Cornerstone Elementary, a local charter school.

More information is available here.