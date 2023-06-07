Erika Wallace named permanent athletic director at Wayne State

Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

Erika Wallace got the job she wanted.

After serving as the interim athletic director at Wayne State since November, Wallace got the permanent job, the university announced on Wednesday.

Wallace has been in the position since longtime AD Rob Fournier retirement late last year.

"I am extremely excited to take on the permanent role as Athletic Director for the Wayne State Warriors," Wallace said in a university statement. "A huge thank you to President M. Roy Wilson for his continued support and belief not only in our student-athletes, but in me as the leader of this department. These past six months as interim AD has only solidified the fact that this is where my family and I want to be.

"Wayne State is a very special place located in a thriving community that is experiencing growth each day. Our student-athletes continue to amaze me with their accomplishments in the classroom, in the community and in their sport. I have high expectations for this department as we can continue to climb. Let's go Warriors!"

Wallace began as the Athletic Chief of Staff for Wayne State in 2019, a role she served in until her promotion in November. As chief of staff, Wallace was the Senior Woman Administrator and took on responsibilities as a sports coordinator for women’s and men’s basketball programs in 2021.

She arrived in Detroit after working 11 years at Grand Valley State University. Her professional career began at GVSU, where she worked for admissions and financial aid. While there, she became Assistant Director of Financial Aid in 2011 and was promoted to Associate Director of Financial Aid & Scholarships from 2012-16 before moving to the GVSU athletics department.