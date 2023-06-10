Panthers lose fifth in last six, fall to 3-6

Detroit News staff

The Michigan Panthers' offense was nowhere to be found again Saturday as the Panthers lost to the Pittsburgh Maulers, 19-7, at Canton Ohio.

It was the fifth loss in the last six games for the Panthers (3-6), who are still in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, which includes no teams with a record better than .500.

The Panthers' only score of the game came early in the third quarter when Josh Love found Cole Hikutini for a 12-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Pittsburgh lead to 13-7.

The Maulers (3-6) got their scores on a 17-yard pass from Troy Williams to Josh Simmons in the first quarter, and field goals of 43, 46, 26 and 22 yards by Chris Blewitt.

Love completed 19 of 33 passes for 233 yards and four interceptions but he did go the distance in the game, which has not always been the case this season.

Michigan's rushing game was no help, as it accounted for 50 yards on 15 carries, led by 25 yards on nine carries by Stevie Scott III.

Pittsburgh's offense wasn't much better, as Williams completed 14 of 24 for 166 yards and the rushing game totaled just 97 yards on 32 attempts.

Michigan will close out its season at Ford Field at 7 p.m. next Saturday against the Philadelphia Stars