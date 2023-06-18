Michigan Panthers rally past Philadelphia Stars, earn berth in USFL playoffs

By Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — The Michigan Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 23-20, Sunday night at Ford Field to clinch a berth in 2023 USFL playoffs.

In a win-or-go-home scenario with quarterback E.J. Perry replacing regular starter Josh Love, the Panthers found themselves down 20-6 after the first half, but then scored 17 straight points, which included a blocked punt returned by A.J. Richardson for a touchdown and was followed up by a fumbled snap by Perry that he took himself and ran in for another touchdown.

After not being able to force a punt throughout the first half, the Panthers defense came through when the team needed it the most, not allowing a single point and forcing multiple punts in what was the biggest game of the season.

Because of the win, the Panthers (4-6) knocked the Stars (4-6) out of the playoffs due to winning both matchups, jumping to second in the North Division behind the Pittsburgh Maulers, who also finished 4-6.

The Panthers will face the Maulers next Saturday in the USFL North Division championship game in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Kameron Goodwill is a freelance writer.