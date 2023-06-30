Jalen Rose, Chris Chelios out at ESPN amid network's layoffs

By Joe Reedy

Associated Press

Former Fab Five member Jalen Rose and former Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios are among the roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.

ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

Friday's announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead," ESPN said in a statement. "This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Rose, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA after starring at Michigan, has been with ABC/ESPN as an NBA analyst since his retirement in 2007. He served as one of the hosts for “NBA Countdown” since 2012 and was one of the original co-hosts when Mike Greenberg's “Get Up” morning show premiered in 2018.

He also co-hosted the national sports radio show “Jalen & Jacoby” with David Jacoby until late 2022. However, ESPN reduced Rose’s role after his daily radio program was canceled.

Chelios, the Hockey Hall of Famer who won two Stanley Cups during his 10 years with the Red Wings, joined ESPN’s broadcast roster as an in-studio analyst when the network reacquired NHL broadcast rights in 2021.

Chelios was part of ESPN’s NHL studio team that featured several former pros, including Mark Messier, P.K. Subban and Ryan Callahan. According to Front Office Sports, Chelios won’t have his contract renewed by ESPN and his departure wasn’t due to his performance. Rather, he was a casualty of the network’s payroll slashing.

NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy was laid off along with Rose, which was first reported by The New York Post. Van Gundy had been the network's top NBA analyst since 2007 and recently completed calling a record 17th NBA Finals.

Among the other notable exits was longtime ESPN veteran Suzy Kolber, who was the co-host of a nightly show when ESPN2 debuted in 1993. She was also the host of ESPN's “Monday Night Countdown” show.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of,” Kolber said on social media.

ESPN's NFL coverage and the radio side, were the ones to take the biggest hits.

Longtime draft analyst Todd McShay, who also contributed to college football coverage, and analyst Matt Hasselbeck were also laid off.

ESPN Radio's morning show team of Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson as well as afternoon host Jason Fitz were also affected. Kellerman also did an afternoon show on ESPN, but that was unlikely to continue after Pat McAfee signed to bring his show to the network's airwaves in the fall.

Others include “SportsCenter” anchor Ashley Brewer, college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis and baseball writer Joon Lee.

Most will be bought out of their contracts and receive their full pay. If they want to take another job, they would have to negotiate an exit arrangement with ESPN.

Johnson and Rose might be the first two to come to mind after Shannon Sharpe left FS1's “Undisputed” due to increased tensions with co-host Skip Bayless.

ESPN is expected to continue assessing its talent pool over the next year as contracts are reviewed or negotiated for renewal. It had already started some reductions by not renewing the contracts of NBA studio analyst Chris Chelios, longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Neil Everett and NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich.

While its NFL, NHL and baseball contracts are set well into the future, negotiations for the renewal of NBA rights is expected to begin next year.

Detroit News staff contributed to this report.