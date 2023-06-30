Pro tennis returns to Metro Detroit for first time in more than three decades at Cranbrook

David DeMuth wanted to bring professional tennis back to metro Detroit, but his first few attempts were quickly dismissed.

“I’m not somebody who gives up easily,” DeMuth, CEO of advertising agency, said with a laugh. “I can be persistent.”

He tried again and managed to persuade a tour supervisor from the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) to visit the redesigned eight-court tennis complex at Cranbook schools, which helped seal the deal. The week-long Cranbook Tennis Classic, an ATP Challenger Tour event, the first pro tennis in the area in more than three decades, begins Monday and will feature singles and doubles matches. There’s a singles qualifying round on Sunday.

“That was sort of my thesis that we have a pretty big, diverse, thriving and large tennis community in southeast Michigan, and we hadn’t had really anything to speak of for a long time and that if we got something, it would get a lot of support,” DeMuth said. “It has. We have well over 30 sponsors. Sold out for four of the eight days and we’re trying to figure out ways to add more seating.”

Challenger Tour events essentially are the next tier behind the high-level ATP Tour and are held in 40 different countries and have different categories, the highest being a Challenger 125. The Cranbrook Tennis Classic, which was sanctioned three and a half months ago, is a Challenger 75 event.

The headliner for the field is former world No. 4, Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open finalist, four-time quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, three-time French Open quarterfinalist and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist. Nishikori is making a comeback after missing 20 months while recovering from hip and elbow surgeries. He won the first challenger event of his return on June 18.

Also in the field are veteran American players Tennys Sandgren, an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 2018 and 2020 and Steve Johnson. NCAA national champion Ethan Quinn, who won the title as a Georgia redshirt freshman defeating Michigan’s Ondrej Styler for the title last month, turned pro this week and had already received a wild card into the Cranbrook Classic. Michigan State’s Ozan Baris will be playing a qualifier match on Sunday.

“The level of tennis is going to be really high,” DeMuth said.

There’s a 10-foot-high, elevated viewing concourse between the rows of tennis courts giving fans the ability to get close to the action.

“What’s nice about the facility here, you’re gonna be right on top of the tennis,” DeMuth said. “This isn’t going to be like sitting in the cheap seats at the U.S. Open. This is going to be very up close and personal, and for kids it’s going to be inspiring. A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to see professional tennis at this level up close, so I think that’s going to be really cool.”

DeMuth, an avid tennis player whose son Alex played college tennis and younger son Owen will be a freshman on the tennis team at Georgia Tech, has never put on an event like this. He’s had to make sure there are 32 officials, locker rooms, catered meals for the players, tents, among so much more. He approached this by putting himself in the shoes of a player and what they would most need.

“Some guys have been out practicing all day Friday and a coach of one of the guys was saying this feels more like an ATP 250 than a challenger,” DeMuth said. “That’s really good to hear.”

Tickets are $15 each day but sessions on Tuesday and July 7-9 are sold out, but DeMuth said they’re trying to add more seating. The event is run by Tennis Forward, a non-profit 501c3, with all proceeds going to the Palmer Park Tennis Academy in Detroit and Cranbrook Athletics. For more information, visit: https://cranbrooktennisclassic.com/

