Chip and a chair: Joe Cada, Ryan Riess resume WSOP Main Event play today

It's a marathon, not a sprint, and Michigan's two World Series of Poker Main Event champs are setting a solid if not spectacular early pace.

Joe Cada and Ryan Riess both bagged chips after Day 1 of the record-breaking 2023 Main Event, and were set to start Day 2 on Friday looking to chip up with their eyes on the Herculean task of winning a second title in what, basically, is poker's Super Bowl.

Cada was set to start Day 2 with about 115,000 in chips, nearly double the starting stack of 60,000.

"Pretty steady for the most part," Cada said. "Didn't play many big hands."

Riess, meanwhile, bagged about 65,000 chips after Day 1, just over starting stack.

"Slow start," Riess said.

The Main Event is the premier poker event on the planet, the No-Limit Hold'em tournament being the signature showcase in a summer circuit in Las Vegas which features more than 100 events, between in-person at Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally's) and online events.

The buy-in is $10,000, with the winner expected to receive more than $10 million when crowned later this month.

Cada, 35, of Shelby Township made history when he won the Main Event at 21 years old in 2009, and Riess, 33, of Clarkston, won the Main Event in 2013. Each man's prize was more than $8 million. Cada again made a deep run in 2018, when he finished fifth, pocketing more than $2.5 million. A third final table would put him in the rarest of air, particularly in the post-Chris Moneymaker boom of poker tournaments.

This year's Main Event has drawn more than 9,000 entries, with more than 10,000 expected before registration closes. The previous record was 8,773 in 2006. The COVID shutdown, which drew many more players to online poker, is credited with the latest surge in the industry. The field has become so big, there are four starting days.

Cada is a four-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, validating his Main Event win, a run which drew jeers from many poker pros who called him simply lucky. He has five cashes this year, including a seventh-place finish that earned him nearly $200,000.

Riess still is looking for his second WSOP bracelet, though he's had a lot of success on the international circuit. He has 13 cashes during this year's Las Vegas circuit, including a seventh-place showing for just over $100,000.

Other notable finishes so far in the 2023 WSOP Las Vegas circuit:

➤ Okemos' Nick Kost finished second in $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better for $162,266, and finished second in third in $1,500 Dealers Choice 6-Handed for $54,247 and $500 Bankroll Builder for $47,977;

➤ Traverse City's Michael Banducci finished fourth in $5,000 Mixed for $169,647;

➤ Sterling Heights' Tony Gargano finished sixth in a $1,500 Super Turbo Bounty for $52,034;

➤ Troy's Firas Sadou finished seventh in $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha for $276,141;

➤ Clinton Township's Steven Stozenfeld finished third in a $600 Deepstack Championship for $124,821;

➤ Farmington Hills' Danny Hannawa finished fourth in $50,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha for $764,950;

➤ Kalamazoo's Millard Hale finished second in $500 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Max for $58,013.

Banducci, by the way, played on Day 1C of the Main Event, and logged the second-most chips reported from that session at WSOP.com. He enters Friday's Day 2 with a starting stack of 292,600 chips. Banducci has seven cashes during this WSOP circuit, and has a bracelet on his resume, from 2008.

The highlight of this year's WSOP circuit, at least so far, was poker legend Phil Hellmuth winning his 17th bracelet, extending the record that he already owns.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984