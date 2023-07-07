Oak Park's Jaydin Blackwell isn't letting cerebral palsy slow him down on track

By Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

When Jaydin Blackwell started playing football at an early age, his mother noticed one problem.

" ... He was very fast, faster than all the other kids, but he was too nice," Rochelle Davis said. "So, the rough and savage part of it wasn’t working, so we went to track. He has been doing that for the past eight years."

It turns out track was Blackwell's speed, even as he's dealt with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move, their muscle tone, and posture, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The former Oak Park track standout, 19, is competing for the first time in the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, which begin Saturday.

He'll compete in the T38 classification of the men's 100- and 400-meter sprints for Team USA, one of 45 members on the team.

“I am happy everything is coming full circle," Blackwell said. "(It is) another step to doing what I always wanted to do."

In high school, Blackwell was a part of the Oak Park relay teams that qualified for the state finals in 2021, and he ran with the Motor City Track Club. He continued running in college, competing on the track team at Purdue University Northwest.

Blackwell's journey has not been easy.

“Him being born at 26 weeks at 1 pound, 9 ounces — that started off things for him,” Davis said. “He did not meet his milestone, so he had to go through special education, but he didn’t start off walking — he started off running.

“He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy about 10 years ago," Davis said. "He just went through physical therapy to help him with his toe walking and occupational therapy to help with his fine motor skills and speech therapy.”

Blackwell has not let cerebral palsy dictate his future in track and field.

“No not really," he said. "Cerebral palsy has not affected my hopes and dreams; it just makes my muscles tight, and I have to try more than the regular person."

Blackwell’s head coach, Fred George, has been training him since middle school and has seen Blackwell’s progress as a runner over the years.

“He has progressed dramatically,” George said. “When he first started, just like any kid, he wasn’t in shape, and he really didn’t know the events he was going to run, but he was always motivated and worked really hard. The intent was just to have success in middle school and summer track. One thing led to another ... and now he is at the Para Athletics Championships."

Going to the World Para Athletic Championships, Blackwell stays motivated by his mother.

"My mother has been with me since forever and she just gives me all the love and support and that keeps me motivated," he said.

He has only one goal in mind when he competes in Paris.

“What everyone else is trying to do, just win a medal for my country," Blackwell said. "That’s all I’m going to do."

jclowers@detroitnews.com