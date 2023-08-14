Milford goalie Thiele among six local players named to U.S. women's collegiate team

The Detroit News

Milford goalie Amanda Thiele is one of six local hockey players who will represent the U.S. women's collegiate team this week against Canada at the Lake Placid Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Thiele will be joined by defenseman Riley Brengman (China, Mich.) and forwards Elyssa Biederman (Franklin), Emma Gentry (Alpena), Elle Hartje (Detroit) and Kirsten Simms (Plymouth).

Michigan and Minnesota have six players apiece on the team, which will face Canada in a three-game series on Aug. 16, 17, and 19.

Thiele, a 5-foot-10 senior goalie at Ohio University, has a 4-0-0-1 record in five career games with the U.S. since 2019, including a 2-0 record for the gold-medal winning team at the 2020 U18 worlds.

In 2022, Thiele made 17 saves in the Buckeyes’ 3-2 win over Minnesota Duluth to win the school's first NCAA women's hockey title.

In 2023, Thiele stopped 23 shots in Ohio State's 1-0 loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA final with Simms (Little Caesars) scoring the winner at 6:32 of the first period.

The Badgers now have the most all-time championships with seven.

The U.S. collegiate women's select team is normally referenced as U22 team, but because of extended collegiate eligibility, all players with collegiate eligibility were able to make the team.

Also, South Lyon's Natalia Dilbone was selected to play for the U.S. against Canada in the 2023 U18 series. She's a 5-foot-8 goalie from the Little Caesars hockey program.

Livonia's Nick Bryant was named assistant general manager of the U18 team.