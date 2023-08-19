McBeth Foundation offers free disc golf clinic Monday at Detroit's Palmer Park

Detroit — It’s golf, with a frisbee, but don’t call it frisbee golf.

Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. In Michigan, the sport is growing in popularity, and one group, the Paul McBeth Foundation, is working to increase awareness and to teach kids and beginners about the game.

The group is sponsoring a free clinic for players aged five and older on Aug. 21 at Palmer Park in Detroit from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sean Dietrich works with the foundation and helped design the Palmer Park course and is excited about getting more players in the city involved.

“We have a lot of courses. The weird part is they’re distributed in different places. There’s concentration, but there’s in weird places,” Dietrich said. “Putting them in the city is important because there’s a (lack) of disc golf.

“Michigan is one of the best places to play disc golf, but nationwide, it’s one of the top five places where people play, because there are good courses with a mix of woods and water.”

Unlike golf, disc golf is inexpensive to play and only requires the discs. Many of the courses are free to play, so the relatively minimal investment of discs makes it more affordable to continue to play.

Disc golf involves throwing a disc from a tee box and attempting to land it in a basket from a distance. The next throw comes from where the previous toss landed until the disc is thrown in the basket. There are chains around the basket to help “catch” the discs.

One difference is that it doesn’t take hours to complete the nine holes on a beginner course or the 18 holes for amateurs. In most cases, a round can be done in 30-45 minutes.

Disc golf is a growing sport, but there’s some nostalgia in it for Dietrich.

“I always played catch growing up with my dad in the driveway or the street, so I always knew how to throw,” he said. “I played ultimate frisbee for the University of Illinois and while I was working in Louisville, I took my dog for a walk and they had the baskets.”

Dietrich started playing in competitions with his brother and the rest is history, and it’s still writing itself.

His next step is spreading the word about disc golf and getting kids and other beginners involved. The sport generally caters to people who are self-motivated and enjoy friendly competition.

“The ones who take it seriously can go out on their own and be in nature and compete,” Dietrich said. “It’s a pretty good alternative to organized sports and a chance to be outside. There’s a huge spectrum of people who play this sport — young professionals, high-schoolers.”

Disc Golf Clinic

When: Aug. 21, 10 a.m. – noon

Where: Palmer Park Disc Golf Course (1121 Merrill Plaisance St.)

Details: This is a free event, with Disc Golf Tour professionals teaching disc golf to everyone, ages five and older, including wheelchair-friendly areas. Free discs will be provided, and there will be interactive games with prizes for the winners.

