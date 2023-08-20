Taylor North falls to Chinese Taipei in Junior League Baseball World Series championship

The Detroit News

The Taylor North Little League team fell one victory shy of a world championship Sunday in front of a hometown crowd.

Taylor, after earning the U.S. championship on Saturday, fell to Chinese Taipei, 6-0, in the championship of the Junior League Baseball World Series at Taylor's Heritage Park.

Taylor North was seeking a Junior League title, boasting many of the same players who won the Little League World Series in 2021. Instead the team of 13- and 14-year-olds fell to Tao-Yuan Junior Little League, which earned Chinese Taipei its ninth Junior League crown.

Taylor North earned a berth with a 3-2 victory Saturday over Irmo, South Carolina, on Max Laforest's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that scored Jackson Surma. Chinese Taipei advanced with an 8-3 victory Saturday over Latin America champion Willemstad, Curacao.