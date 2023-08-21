New players give disc golf a spin at Palmer Park

Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

Detroit — Dozens of children and beginners attended a disc golf clinic at Palmer Park in Detroit on Monday morning. The Paul McBeth Foundation, People of Palmer Park and Uplay partnered to teach kids about the sport of disc golf.

Paul McBeth, an icon in the disc golf community and founder of the Paul McBeth Foundation, said he wants to spread awareness of disc golf around the world, with a specific focus on major cities.

"We started the foundation in 2021 with the purpose of growing disc golf around the world in underserved areas, and here in the U.S., there are a lot of major cities," McBeth said. "We have been trying to grow disc golf more in the city."

Sean Dietrich, a partner with the foundation, said he is happy with the turnout and excited that all the hard work has paid off.

"(The turnout) is pretty good, so far. I'm sure we will have some more trickle in too," said Dietrich, who estimated there were more than 40 participants in the clinic. "This is the compilation of months and months of work. We had seven months of approvals and basically a month straight of volunteers out here working on the course.

"We poured 14 tee pads on the original course on the other side of the property. We poured nine tee pads here and all on the concrete with all volunteer labor and we put in 18 baskets on the course. So, this has been tons and tons of work to make this a reality."

Dietrich said his passion for disc golf motivated him to give back to the community.

"One of the things I have become passionate about in the last couple of years is playing disc golf. I have played disc sports for a long time," he said. "I started playing more competitively and getting involved. The community around disc golf is really great; a lot of people are willing to give back and volunteer. I wanted to make sure I could do that, so I volunteered with the foundation a little over a year ago and have been involved in two projects in the U.S."

Rosalinda Haskins, board member of People for Palmer Park, said the new starter course compared to the old 18-hole course will bring in new people and help teach beginners and children the basics of disc golf.

"People are sometimes intimidated by the 18-course hole," she said. "I know when I was out there, I was intimated. It's a long distance but on this starter course, we can teach our children and have additional diversity. We will have more people use our starter course for children and beginners. This is a great installation."

Wanting to make sure the new disc golf course is wheelchair accessible, Myreo Dixon, with the Rim Foundation SportsAbility, came out to participate and go over the course.

"We just went over the course to make it more accessible for us to roll through, so we don't have to go through the grass a lot and we can be involved," he said. "I'm very excited to do something new and bring something new to our members. I know there is wheelchair basketball, but it's different things that are available for us to do. When living with a disability, you just want to stay active. It's not just about being physically fit; you want to build your confidence."

The kids who came to play said they had fun and learned some new tricks.

Henry Maylen, 4, said this is not his first time playing disc golf but he learned how to throw.

"I like that I can throw (the discs) really far and I learned how to throw a disc," Maylen said.

Antione West, 10, said this is his first time playing disc golf, and he enjoyed the experience.

"This is my first time playing with training," he said. "You get to have fun, it's not competitive and I learned a new technique today."

The event ended with the kids receiving a disc and a mini-marker to come back and play disc golf on their own.