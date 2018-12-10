Buy Photo Ben Pirmann (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ben Pirmann has resigned after six years as head coach of Detroit City Football Club.

Pirmann’s record with DCFC was 49-17-17, including National Premier Soccer League playoff appearances in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

"Ben’s commitment and passion helped DCFC reach heights we couldn’t have imagined six seasons ago, and he leaves the club with our utmost admiration,” DCFC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement. “We are thankful for his contributions and wish him all the best.

“We are actively searching for the right coaching staff to lead DCFC during this new chapter for our club and soccer in Detroit.”

Starting in 2019, DCFC will abandon its semi-pro status and will compete in an 11-club professional circuit under the NPSL. A full league schedule will follow in 2020.